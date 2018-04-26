Tshwane - Parliament called on the nation to remember the contribution made by struggle stalwarts such as Nelson Mandela to achieve the country's first democratic election as the country celebrates Freedom Day.

In a statement on Friday, Parliament said this is also the time for government to recommit to doing more to alleviate poverty and unemployment, and end inequality.

"Parliament continues to advance its constitutional mandate with vigour to strengthen our democracy. The institution continues to deepen its oversight role, including conducting inquiries into alleged irregular activities in state-owned entities and improving laws governing them," read the statement.

Parliament said it is also reviewing the much-debated topic on section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.

"The National Assembly and National Council of Provinces mandated Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee to propose the necessary constitutional amendments, where applicable, about the kind of future land tenure regime needed."

The committee said it's also proud of the strides it has made in the past 24 years.

African News Agency/ANA