South Africans urged to report 'scourge of corruption'

Johannesburg – The looting of state resources and rampant corruption have the potential to erode the trust of citizens in government’s efforts to improve lives in South Africa, Cabinet said on Thursday. “The scourge of corruption, which manifests itself in the blatant theft and looting of state resources, is the biggest societal cancer that has the potential to erode public trust in government’s concerted efforts to improve the lives of the people,” Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu said while addressing media on the outcome of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “Cabinet condemns in the strongest possible terms all acts of corruption and is confident that all wrongdoers will eventually be prosecuted, without fear or favour. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to report corruption to the national anti-corruption hotline on 0800 701 701.” Mthembu said Cabinet reiterated its commitment to ensure that widespread allegations of corruption relating to Covid-19 procurement were swiftly investigated by law-enforcement agencies such as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). “Those implicated will be severely punished, and money stolen from the state by unscrupulous companies and individuals by inflating the prices of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be recovered,” said Mthembu.

He said Cabinet was “pleased” with the progress made by the committee of ministers chaired by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

“The team of ministers was expected to co-ordinate the compilation of all the Covid-19 procurements and make it accessible to the public. In the interest of transparency, National Treasury’s website has since published the information of most of the departments and entities that have fully complied,” said Mthembu.

“National Treasury will continue with additional work to refine the submitted information for further processing. Cabinet reaffirms that law-enforcement agencies will continue to be responsible for the investigative work.”

Mthembu said Cabinet welcomed the reopening of primary and secondary schools on Monday.

“Grades 6 and 11 learners returned to classes on Monday while grades 7 and 12 learners returned last month following the temporary closure of schools to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

“Cabinet also welcomed the announcement that under alert level 2 lockdown, all universities will be allowing the controlled return of students to campus-based tuition in line with the criteria published in the Government Gazette,” said Mthembu.

He said Cabinet also welcomed the extension of the contract of Hubert Mathanzima Mweli as the director-general at the department of basic education for a period of five years.

African News Agency/ANA