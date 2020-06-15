NewsPolitics
Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency/ANA

South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 70 038, with another 57 deaths reported

Cape Town - South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 4302 to 70 038 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday. 

The country also recorded a further 57 Covid-19-related deaths. 

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 since the first patient was identified 101 days ago now stands at 1480, which represents a mortality rate of 2.1%, Mkhize said.

The Western Cape continues to have the highest number of infections and deaths, while the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga - with one Covid-19-linked fatality each - have recorded the lowest number of deaths.

All statistics supplied by National Department of Health
Deaths and recoveries

Of the latest deaths, 42 were from Western Cape,  10 from  the Eastern Cape and 5 from KwaZulu-Natal. 

The statistics released by Mkhize on Sunday show that  38 531 people have recovered from Covid-19 to date. This represents a recovery rate of 55%.

To date, 1 121 958 tests have been conducted cumulatively with a total of 34 071 new tests over the past 24 hours.


SAPS Covid-19 cases

During a crime-fighting operation in Soweto on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that 1 685 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 and that 14 officers have died.

Of the positive cases in SAPS, 1 034 were the Western Cape, 119 from Gauteng and 186 from the Eastern Cape, Cele said.

