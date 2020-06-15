South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 70 038, with another 57 deaths reported
Cape Town - South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 4302 to 70 038 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.
The country also recorded a further 57 Covid-19-related deaths.
The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 since the first patient was identified 101 days ago now stands at 1480, which represents a mortality rate of 2.1%, Mkhize said.
The Western Cape continues to have the highest number of infections and deaths, while the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga - with one Covid-19-linked fatality each - have recorded the lowest number of deaths.
Deaths and recoveries
Of the latest deaths, 42 were from Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from KwaZulu-Natal.
The statistics released by Mkhize on Sunday show that 38 531 people have recovered from Covid-19 to date. This represents a recovery rate of 55%.
To date, 1 121 958 tests have been conducted cumulatively with a total of 34 071 new tests over the past 24 hours.
SAPS Covid-19 cases
Of the positive cases in SAPS, 1 034 were the Western Cape, 119 from Gauteng and 186 from the Eastern Cape, Cele said.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za