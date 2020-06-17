South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 76 334, with another 57 deaths reported

Cape Town - South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 2801 to 76 334 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The country also recorded a further 57 Covid-19-related deaths.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 since the first patient was identified 101 days ago now stands at 1625, which represents a mortality rate of 2.1%, Mkhize said.

The Western Cape continues to have the highest number of infections and deaths, while the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga - with one Covid-19-linked fatality each - have recorded the lowest number of deaths.

All statistics supplied by National Department of Health

Deaths and recoveries

Of the latest deaths, 44 were from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 4 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The statistics released by Mkhize on Tuesday show that 42 063 people have recovered from Covid-19 to date. This represents a recovery rate of 55.1%.

To date, 1 172 513 tests have been conducted cumulatively.