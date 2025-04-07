South Africa's GNU at breaking point | ANC-DA tension escalates over Budget vote

The recent approval of the national Budget has sparked renewed tensions between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA). This development has raised concerns about the stability of the Government of National Unity (GNU), especially with an ANC meeting scheduled to discuss the future of the GNU.

As both parties navigate their complicated relationship, the implications for governance in South Africa are becoming increasingly significant. The budget, approved by a narrow margin in the National Assembly on Wednesday last week, with 194 votes in favour and 182 against, has been controversial. While the ANC heralded it as a crucial step towards revitalising the economy, the DA has seriously criticised its priorities and fiscal management, arguing the VAT increase will hurt struggling South Africans.

"The DA’s opposition to the budget signifies a deeper rift within the GNU. This could lead to a strategic reevaluation of their coalition dynamics,” said Dr Thandiwe Msimanga during a political analysis panel at the University of Cape Town on Saturday, April 5. The DA's opposition included a strong critique of the proposed 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increase, which has further strained relations between the coalition partners. DA leader John Steenhuisen emphasised the need for accountability, stating, "This budget fails to address the urgent needs of South Africans and prioritises political expediency over sound fiscal policy."

In response to the growing divide, the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 7 to discuss the coalition's future direction. "This meeting is critical for the ANC," noted political analyst Sipho Khumalo during a radio interview on Power FM on Sunday. "They need to consider how to engage with the DA while also addressing the concerns of their party base."

ANC Parliament Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli pointed out that the DA’s demands extended beyond budgetary concerns, including calls for the closure of the National Youth Development Agency, reductions in government spending, and expanded responsibilities for the Deputy Finance Minister, a position held by a DA member. The stakes are high as the ANC prepares for its crucial meeting. The outcomes will influence the political landscape and the party's electoral prospects as it prepares for the 2026 local government elections. IOL