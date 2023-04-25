Spar Group was initially set to participate in R2.1bn schools nutrition programme, but abruptly pulled out

Durban – The Spar Group, one of the big retailers in South Africa and the African continent, was initially set to participate in the R2.1 billion schools nutrition programme, but abruptly pulled out. This emerged in a leaked letter it sent to Prince Manzini Zungu, the owner of Pacina Retail (Pty) Ltd, the company that won the tender.

Manzini, through Pacina Retail, owns several Spar franchisees outside KwaZulu-Natal and that was confirmed in a letter Spar sent to Umsinsi Movement on Monday. This was after the civic movement questioned the role of Spar in the entire debacle that has left thousands of school learners hungry and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education scrambling to salvage the programme. In its letter of withdrawal, dated March 24, 2023 and signed by Angelo Swartz, the managing director of Spar in KwaZulu-Natal, it said it does not have the capacity to fulfil the requirements for the tender.

"You have informed us that you have been awarded the tender for the distribution of the KZN School Nutrition programme. "I would like to highlight that our participation in this programme was restricted to providing supply and logistical assistance for a limited scope, i.e, we would be willing to 'pilot' the project for one area, as defined in the tender scope, and we would only be able to commence supply and assistance from June 1, 2023. "Given that you have now been awarded the full tender, we have made it clear that at the moment, our supply and assistance cannot currently meet the scope of the full tender," Swartz told Manzini.

Manzini was also told to inform the department of the latest developments. "With reference to your recent award of the DoE tender and in line with our various discussions, we confirm that in terms of your most recent agreement with me, you will be required to: "1. Inform the DoE that Spar KZN are unable to fulfil the full tender scope and that as such an alternative arrangement has been agreed.

"This must be in writing and we require confirmation of such written correspondence. “2. Submit an application for Credit Facilities, which process shall be subject to due diligence. “3. Place orders with our Distribution Centre, which orders shall be subject to:

“a. Availability of stock from the Distribution Centre and/or suppliers. “b. Payment for such goods, in advance, upon receipt of our quotation. “c. Followed by delivery of goods to a warehouse facility which you indicated you would set up.

"4. Submit a listing of your product requirements which will exclude Spar Brand products at least 21 days in advance. "5. Have the necessary staff and equipment to take delivery at your warehouse, of all orders to be delivered, whether through the Distribution Centre or SODS. "6. Take responsibility for the distribution of all such goods to the various locations defined by the tender."'

It is not yet clear whether Manzini told the department about the sudden changes which were communicated to him a few weeks before schools in the province opened for the second term. The department and the Spar group are yet to comment on the latest developments and their comments will be added once received. On Tuesday morning, in a statement, former KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, distanced himself from the ongoing debacle, saying he has nothing to do with it.

He said he has been unjustly blamed for the collapsed programme which has negatively impacted schools mainly in the Ugu, Amajuba, Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, uThukela and Zululand districts. Furthermore, Mshengu said the current format of the programme was not what the provincial government under Premier Sihle Zikalala had adopted and sent to the Department of Basic Education for approval. He said it had been changed, but did not state by whom.