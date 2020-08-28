Sparks expected to fly at ANC NEC

Johannesburg - Battered by allegations of corruption and deepening factionalism, the ANC will meet over the weekend for three days and some analysts expect a “showdown” that will do little to salvage the image of the party.

The much-anticipated meeting starts on Friday in Pretoria and among the issues expected on the agenda is corruption and how to deal with party members facing corruption and criminal charges.

These contentious topics could leave the national executive committee divided as they are expected to discuss the matter of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, who was last week moved to the provincial legislature - a move that sparked an outcry.

Speaking to SABC News early this week about the deployment, the party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said the KZN ANC provincial executive committee has been called to the meeting to explain the deployment.

Further, Duarte told the public broadcaster that the issue of VBS Mutual Bank would likely be discussed as it has dominated all their previous meetings.