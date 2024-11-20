Spaza shop registration disruptions a concern for government

The government has warned members of the public against disrupting the process of spaza shop registration by blocking certain shop owners from accessing the registration site. This is after it was reported that citizens are determined to block foreigners, especially undocumented foreigners from registering their businesses.

This follows the recurring food-borne illnesses that have claimed the lives of at least 22 children across the country over the past few months. Others were hospitalised. Many accused the shop owners of selling contaminated and repackaged food. This was seen when the health inspectors found that most of the items in the stores were expired and not fit for consumption.

Terbufos, an organophosphate that is used as a pesticide has been found to be the cause of death of children. Evidence indicated that the substance is being used in local spaza shops and households for rodent control. While the process of registration of spaza shops and other small business enterprises has commenced in the country, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) raised concerns over isolated incidents of disruptions, especially in areas around Soweto.

This also included conducting unlawful inspections by members of the public and other unauthorised bodies. Lawful joint inspections are ongoing across the country led by multidisciplinary teams comprising experts and officials from various government departments, state bodies, and law enforcement agencies, it said. “We would like to emphasise that the law allows every shop owner who is a legitimate trader and who meets the legal requirements to own a business in the republic to register a business and trade,” it said in a statement.

The government will also ensure that account is taken of every legal prescript that allows people to do business in the country. “Only individuals and businesses that meet the legal requirements and regulations stipulated by South African laws will be permitted to operate businesses in the country,” Natjoins emphasised. It further urged the business community to register their businesses without a delay within the 21 days outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

For its part, the government vowed to assist business owners who are struggling with the process to comply with the requirements to register. Meanwhile, Gauteng Finance MEC Lebogang Maile warned that there will consequences for citizens who would attempt to register shops on behalf of undocumented foreigners in exchange for money. [email protected]