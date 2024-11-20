‘Spazas are strictly for locals!’: Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya

City of Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has indirectly stated that foreigners were not preferred to own spaza shops in her city, stressing that the business was strictly reserved for locals. Spaza shop registrations have commenced across the country. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa told local store owners to register their businesses within 21 days.

The call came after 22 children died a few months ago from eating contaminated food bought from spaza shops in their area of residence. Many others were hospitalised as a result. In a post on X, Moya said “One by one Tshwane, we will be announcing the registration process for the spaza shop in the next few days. Here in Tshwane, spazas are strictly for locals!” In the pictures that she posted on her timeline, the Tshwane Metro Police were seen inspecting the shops, verifying documents, and also taking out expired food items.

Her post garnered a lot of attention as national concerns about the involvement of foreign people in the informal economy rise, but many in the comments supported her. Moya has continuously supported laws that give South Africans superior access to economic possibilities. The ActionSA mayor highlighted in her post, Tshwane's steadfast dedication to making sure the city's unofficial trade helps the community.