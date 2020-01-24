Speaker approves motion on process to remove Public Protector from office









Parliament has approved the DA's motion related to the rules governing the process to remove Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has approved a motion by the DA on the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Friday that the motion would follow the new rules adopted by the national legislature late last year.

“The new rules expand on the broad parameters in section 194 of the Constitution (which provides for the removal of heads of chapter 9 institutions) and previous National Assembly rules,” said Mothapo.





“The DA’s draft substantive motion for the removal of Advocate Mkhwebane will thus be considered in terms of these new Rules,” he said.





Parliament will now begin the process by picking an independent panel that would deal with the process on the removal.





The DA has since 2018 been pushing for the removal of Mkhwebane.





It was Mkhwebane who had insisted that she had done nothing wrong, and was fit and proper to hold office.



