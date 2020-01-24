Cape Town - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has approved a motion by the DA on the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office.
Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Friday that the motion would follow the new rules adopted by the national legislature late last year.
“The new rules expand on the broad parameters in section 194 of the Constitution (which provides for the removal of heads of chapter 9 institutions) and previous National Assembly rules,” said Mothapo.