President Jacob Zuma after addressing the nation at the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP

Cape Town - Former President Jacob Zuma has formally tendered his resignation to Parliament, making way for the new president to be elected.

Speaker Baleka Mbete confirmed on Thursday that Zuma has submitted his letter of resignation to her office, and this will be published in the Parliamentary papers.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkalipi had asked Mbete at a meeting on Thursday whether Zuma had submitted his resignation letter.

Mbete had said the letter was on its way to Parliament.

The speaker has confirmed that she has received the letter from Zuma.

The resignation letter is the first step triggering the election of his successor in the National Assembly.

Opposition parties had indicated they will put up their candidates to challenge ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa for the position of president of the country.

The government also confirmed that Ramaphosa was acting president until a new president was formally elected by Parliament at 2pm.

Political Bureau