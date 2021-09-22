Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula to abide by court decision on Judge Hlophe application

SPEAKER Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she will abide by the court decision after Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe has filed a court application to halt his impeachment. The Judicial Service Commission had referred Hlophe’s impeachment process to Parliament and MPs were busy processing it.

The justice committee had two weeks ago deliberated on the matter and Parliament was due to continue with it after the elections in November. But Hlophe has filed court papers to halt the impeachment. This came as the JSC was to discuss whether to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended pending his removal from office.

Parliament would require a two-thirds majority to remove Hlophe. Mapisa-Nqakula said they would await the court order before making any move. “National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has decided to abide by the application before the Gauteng High Court brought by the Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.