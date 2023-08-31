Speaker, NCOP chair call for thorough investigation into Joburg fire

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire in Johannesburg that left more than 70 people dead.

They said authorities should leave no stone unturned in order to get to the bottom of what happened in the CBD. They said it was tragic that so many people had lost their lives. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo called on people to offer help to the victims of the fire.

The presiding officers also said emergency services had worked tirelessly to douse flames and save some of the people in the building. "In the wake of this tragedy, we urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the cause of the fire. It is crucial that a thorough investigation be carried out to ascertain the root cause in order to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents from occurring again in the future. "South Africans are called upon to come together in solidarity and offer assistance to those affected by this catastrophic event. Every loss suffered is a profound tragedy, and we must collectively work towards creating a safer environment for all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this trying time," said Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo.