Speaker, NCOP chair wish Buthelezi speedy recovery from Covid-19

Cape Town - Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have wished former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi a speedy recovery after he contracted Covid-19.

Buthelezi’s family confirmed on Saturday that the veteran politician had tested positive for Covid-19 after he came into contact with someone who was positive.

Masondo and Modise said Buthelezi was one of the longest serving members of the national legislature.

They said he continued to be the “reservoir of wisdom” with his experience in the Chamber.

“We are pleased to learn that he remains in high spirits, and we are confident he will defeat this disease. We urge South Africans to keep him and many others infected or affected by this virus in our prayers”, said Masondo and Modise in a statement.