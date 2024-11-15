Speaker of Limpopo Legislature Makoma Makhurupetje denies EFF claims of corruption, nepotism

Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature Makoma Makhurupetje has rejected claims of corruption and nepotism made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson in the province, Lawrence Mapoulo, that she hired her sibling to work in the legislature. Mapoulo accused Makhurupetje of nepotism and alleged that she hired a sibling immediately after completing driving licence training to work in the legislature.

“The speaker (referring to Makhurupetje) hired her sibling. She took one of her siblings by hand immediately after completing licence training,” he said during a service delivery march on Wednesday, November 13, outside Premier Phophi Ramathuba’s office. The march was aimed at voicing concerns about severe water shortages under the Polokwane municipality, the high unemployment rate in the province, and high electricity prices. Though Mapoulo did not reveal the name of the person who he claimed was hired by Makhurupetje, he went on to accuse her of corruption.

“On top of that, you (referring to Makhurupetje) have hired drivers of the legislature. The speaker is corrupt to the core,” he said. He also alleged that Makhurupetje favours Khelobedo-speaking people in the hiring process and claimed she excludes other qualified people due to language preferences. “If you are not speaking Khelodzwi, she won’t hire you,” he claimed.

In response to the allegations, Makhurupetje has vehemently rejected the claims and labelled them as “baseless and defamatory”. “I reject with contempt the malicious and defamatory utterances against me by the EFF and some not so faceless to injure my integrity for some cheap political currency,” she said. Makhurupetje said when she joined the Legislature after the May 29 elections, issues of maladministration and nepotism were already under investigation by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks.

“As reported to the police in January 2023 and the same issues were red flagged by the Auditor-General during the 2022 and 2023 financial year, and I therefore consider this matter sub judice and unable to elaborate,” she said. “My commitment to serve the people and fight corruption and maladministration is unshaken and I will not be defocused,” said Makhurupetje. She emphasised that the recruitment and appointment of personnel in the legislature follows the rules and regulation and policies, and is the sole responsibility of the accounting officer.

“The Limpopo Legislature will remain ethical and a champion of good governance, further that the Limpopo Legislature will serve the people of Limpopo equally, irrespective of gender, race, tribe,” said Makhurupetje. Mapoulo further claimed that Ramathuba is following the footsteps of Makhurupetje, alleging that she’s hiring Venda-speaking people to work in public health clinics and hospitals. Mapoulo further alleged that public hospitals across the province are dominated by “Ndaa” - referring to Venda-speakers, arguing that there are no Tsonga and Pedi-speaking healthcare workers.

“Ndaa” in Venda language is a greeting that refers to “hello or hi,” and is used by men. “If you go to the hospitals, it’s only “Ndaa,” there’s no “Thobela and Avuxeni,” he said. Some social media users on X (formerly known as Twitter) supported the claims made by Mapoulo.

“True...check all the Dr's who are doing the outreach programs procedures Phuloso Netcare and Mediclinic Limpopo,you'll be left shocked for days,” said @Matshidisojr. @Andzarni wrote: “He's right. Visit all gov offices mo belabela and modimolle. 90% are not from here they are from plk and many are vha-Venda in high positions, even cleaning staff and securities are from thoyandou side. Limpopo ekase hlabologe( won’t develop). Rea apply rena ba waterberg mara go hiriwa ba kgole (We’re applying in the Waterberg side, but they hire people from far places).” Other netizens accused Mapoulo of promoting tribalism and attempting to create divisions among the people of Limpopo.

However, Ramathuba’s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha has since refuted the allegations, stating that Ramathuba does not have authority to appoint staff at the Department of Health. Prior to assuming the premier position, Ramathuba served as the MEC for the Department of Health in the province, during the sixth administration. “The premier doesn't appoint staff at the Department of Health, she is the premier of the province and has bigger responsibilities of ensuring that government priorities are implemented,” Muavha said.

Muavha said Ramathuba is a resident of Limpopo, registered as a voter in the Waterberg Region, which is predominantly Northern Sotho and Ndebele speaking. “The premier grew up among the Venḓa and Tsonga speaking people of Limpopo,” he said. Muavha said there is no room for Ramathuba to harbour tribalism that Mapoulo suggested.

“She fluently speaks all languages of Limpopo and has for years freely interacted with all cultural groups of Limpopo,” he added. Muavha added: “Ordinarily we wouldn't respond to tribalistic nuances coming from individuals who ought to know better how we have used our might to fight the ugly scourge and consequences of racism and tribalism. “Second, we could have left it at that, but we are duty bound to set the record straight so that individuals are not misled,” Muavha said.