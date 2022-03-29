Speaker refuses ATM request to postpone motion of no confidence debate

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has refused a request by the African Transformation Movement to postpone the motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa in the National Assembly on Wednesday. The ATM had called for the postponement of the debate on the motion pending its application in court.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court rejected the urgent application by the ATM to have a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence. The matter will be heard but no date for it has yet been set. The spokesperson for Parliament, Moloto Mothapo, said the speaker did not have the power to postpone the matter - that power lay with the programming committee.

“Rule 128 provides for the withdrawal and resubmission of a motion, ensuring no other party/member will be prejudiced by a motion remaining in an order paper for an undetermined period. The Speaker had given the ATM until 15:00 to indicate their decision in the light of her advice, and there was no response received from the party by the deadline,” said Mothapo. He said the motion will take place on Wednesday. However, the ATM said it would not take part in the debate on the motion in the National Assembly.

Party spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe said the party matter was still pending in court and they would not take part in the debate and vote. The party is represented by two MPs - party leader Vuyo Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu. [email protected]

