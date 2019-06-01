Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The National Assembly is seeking advice on the appropriate way of dealing with a Democratic Alliance request on the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office, given that some structures of the new parliament are not yet established after the May 8 general elections, parliament said on Saturday. "The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thandi Modise, has responded to the chief whip of the Democratic Alliance, Mr John Steenhuisen, that his request for parliament to initiate removal proceedings against the Public Protector, adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is receiving attention," parliament said in a statement.

In terms of the Rules of Parliament, the Speaker was obligated to refer such a request to an appropriate structure of parliament for its consideration. "The Speaker said an advice was being sought on the appropriate way of dealing with the DA's request given the fact that certain structures of the 6th Parliament are not yet established."

Previously, the committee on justice and correctional services considered a similar request, but resolved in February to recommend to the National Assembly not to support the request to expedite proceeding to remove the public protector from office, saying such removal proceedings were premature, the statement said.

African News Agency/ANA