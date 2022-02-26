Speaker to meet with party chief whips to table report for future venues

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will meet with the chief whips of political parties on Tuesday when senior officials of Parliament present a report on the costs for future venues to be used by the national legislature. This comes after the two major buildings where sittings are held and which house offices of officials, politicians and portfolio committees, were burnt during the fire in January.

Senior officials of parliament have been asked to meet with various stakeholders on the use of their venues during this period. The State of the Nation Address was held at the Cape Town City Hall. But Parliament has also been talking to the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the use of its venues for sittings. Some of the political parties have been pushing for MPs to physically return to Parliament to hold meetings and convene sittings of the House.

Mapisa-Nqakula has said they need to sort out the issue of the venues that would be used for members of Parliament. “On the matter of Parliament and expenses and the expenses of the current arrangement of sitting at the Good Hope Chamber, I want to indicate to the committee that on Tuesday we will be presenting the options which have been brought to us by the team, the work stream which deals with the venue for sittings. “We will be presenting that to the forum of chief whips so that then the forum of chief whips can discuss that report before we take it to a bigger forum of the programming committee.

“Hopefully, by the end of this week members, through their political party representatives, through those structures, will know exactly what the proposals are. But not just what the proposals are, but the costs to each one of the options, which have been presented to us. Hence the statement which I made earlier on, that, yes honourable members, we may not be able to fund some of what is currently being proposed and, therefore, the minister of finance is ready to have a Special Appropriations Bill for Parliament to deal with the current challenges which we have,” said Mapisa-Nqakula. She said the options would give an indication on what Parliament would be able to fund. In the previous meetings Mapisa-Nqakula had raised concern about some of the costs, but did not put forward a figure.