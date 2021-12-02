Speaker to wait for ATM to table fresh no-confidence motion after SCA judgment

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will wait for the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to table another motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa before considering whether to allow a secret ballot or not. Mapisa-Nqakula will also have to consult with other stakeholders before making a final decision on it.

This follows the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal that the Speaker must make a fresh decision on the matter. This was after the ATM had gone to the SCA to appeal the Western Cape High Court decision on the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa. The party had wanted a secret ballot but former speaker Thandi Modise had turned down the request on two occasions.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula would now consider the matter after the ATM has sent another request for the motion of confidence. Mothapo said the judgment of the SCA was in line with the case of the UDM in the Constitutional Court a few years ago. “The judgment re-affirms the Constitutional Court judgment in the United Democratic Movement (UDM) matter that the discretion to decide on the method of vote lies solely with the Speaker. This is consistent with the principle of separation of powers within the three arms of the state as provided for in the Constitution of the Republic,” said Mothapo.