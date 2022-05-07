Speaker welcomes ConCourt ruling on Mkhwebane, now waits for PP on interdict application

Cape Town - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court to turn down the rescission application by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. She said they were now waiting for Mkhwebane how she wanted to proceed with her other application in the Western Cape High Court to interdict Parliament from continuing with impeachment proceedings against her.

The court application was halted last week after it emerged there was a text message sent to the senior counsel for parliament. It was scheduled to be heard on May 18 and 19. But the section 194 committee, which was also scheduled to meet from May 3, will have its meeting on May 11.

This comes against the backdrop of the Constitutional Court decision. Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the speaker welcomed the decision of the highest court in the land. “In its order the court dismissed the application on the basis that it did not establish any rescindable errors in the court’s judgment, and that no exceptional circumstances existed that warranted a rescission of its decision. The court further dismissed the public protector’s application for direct access stating, that no case has been made out for direct access,” said Mothapo.

He said parliament will now wait for Mkhwebane on how she wanted to proceed with her interdict application in the High Court. The section 194 committee was established by parliament more than a year ago on the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions. This came after a motion for the removal of the public protector.

The committee will meet on Wednesday.