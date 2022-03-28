Speaker welcomes court decision to reject ATM’s motion for secret ballot for no confidence debate

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has welcomed the decision of the Western Cape High Court on Monday to reject the urgent application by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to have a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against the President. Mapisa-Nqakula said the urgency was self-created by the ATM.

Story continues below Advertisment

The party had filed an urgent application calling for the matter to be heard before the scheduled motion on Wednesday. “In its letter dated 11 February 2022, the ATM had requested the Speaker to reconsider its request following the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in December 2021. The SCA, in December 2021, set aside the Western Cape High Court judgement that upheld the Speaker’s decision not to grant a secret ballot to the ATM. The SCA found that the Speaker erred in placing an onus on the ATM to prove that the prevailing circumstances justified that a secret ballot procedure was warranted,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. “After carefully considering anew the issues raised in the ATM’s letters, dated 7 December 2021 and 11 February 2022, the Speaker declined the ATM’s request on 16 February. The ATM replied to the Speaker’s decision on 25 February 2022, asking her to ‘review’ her own decision. The Speaker duly responded on 9 March 2022, affirming her decision of 16 February. The ATM, on 14 March, took the Speaker’s decision to court for review,” he said.

But the court ruled against the ATM in the court application on Monday. Mapisa-Nqakula said she was vindicated by the decision of the court. The motion will go ahead on Wednesday where political parties will debate it and vote on it in an open ballot.