Speaker will rule 'soon' on removal of Public Protector









Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Speaker Thandi Modise is to make her decision soon on the request by the official opposition to begin the process for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The DA has been pushing for the past two years to have Mkhwebane removed. After Parliament concluded its process on the new rules to remove heads of Chapter 9 institutions, the DA made a request to Modise to start the process on Mkhwebane’s removal. Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Saturday the speaker would make a decision soon. “She is looking into the matter and will announce her decision soon,” said Mothapo.

However, Mothapo would not say when this would be.

The DA has said this needed to happen as soon as possible when Parliament resumes its business in the next few weeks.

It said the matter had been delayed during the drafting of the new rules, but that was now over and Parliament would need to get on with its business.

Mkhwebane has been under attack for some time from some within the ANC and opposition parties.

They have also slammed her on some of the judgments against her.

But Mkhwebane has defended herself, saying she is fit for office.

The process to remove her was halted last year after she warned she would take Parliament to court because there was no process in place for this.

This forced the National Legislature to draw up its rules on removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has since November 2018 been trying to get Mkhwebane out of office.

In the first attempt the ANC members in the justice committee were divided and the matter fell through.

But it was later dismissed by the committee last year.

Steenhuisen raised it with the speaker recently after the National Legislature finalised the new rules.

Despite the judgments against her and personal cost orders, the EFF and some ANC members have come to Mkhwebane’s defence.

She has for the past few years been complaining about her lack of budget to investigate.

Some of the parties have also cautioned about the escalating legal bill as she was taken to court on some of the reports.

The review decisions of the courts have forced the public protector to stop the implementation of remedial action.

The process on the removal of the public protector comes after the National Assembly recently endorsed Kholeka Gcaleka as the new deputy protector.

Gcaleka succeeded Kelvin Malunga in the position, whose term ended in December last year.

Political Bureau