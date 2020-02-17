Johannesburg - One of the security police branch officers who tortured political detainees at the notorious John Vorster Square police station, Nick Deetlefs, has taken the stand at the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett.
Aggett was found hanging in his cell after days of interrogation and torture, and a previous inquest into his death declared it a suicide with no blame on the apartheid cops.
The reopened inquest into Aggett’s death will continue at the South Gauteng High Court until February 28.
Deetlefs, who admitted to have participated in the Aggett’s interrogation, started his testimony by expressing sympathy to his family and then listing his current illnesses – including loss of memory - to presiding Judge Motsamai Makume.
“I would like to use this opportunity to sympathise with the family of Dr Neil Aggett. The way I understood it, he was a very good person. At the time I questioned him I had a good sense that he is a good man,” said Deetlefs.