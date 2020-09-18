Special tribunal puts brakes on Eastern Cape R10m scooter project

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the decision of the Special Tribunal to halt the R10 million scooter project.

Judge Lebogang Modiba of the Special Tribunal ordered on Friday that no payments must be made on the scooters that were procured by the provincial Department of Health in the Eastern Cape.

“Pending finalisation of the review application in terms of Part B, the first to the third respondents (the Health MEC, the Superintendent General and the Chief Financial Officer respectively) are interdicted and restrained from making any payment in the amount of R10 148 750 or part thereof to the fourth respondent under tender no. SCMU3-20/21-0022-HO and pending finalisation of the review application referred to above, the first to the fourth respondents are interdicted and restrained from taking any further steps towards the implementation of the tender,” said Judge Modiba in her order.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they welcomed the decision of the Special Tribunal.

The Eastern Cape provincial government had agreed to the order of the court.