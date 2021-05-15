Spend for King Misuzulu Zulu’s coronation will come from Zulu Royal Household budget: KZN Premier

Durban - Activities for the coronation of new AmaZulu King Misuzulu Zulu KaZwelithini’s will be footed using the R66.074 million budget allocated to the Zulu Royal Household.

This was announced by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Although a date for the much-awaited coronation of the new king is yet to be announced, Zikalala announced during the tabling of his R802.2 million Premier’s Office Budget Vote for 2021 on Friday.

The R66.074 million is some R5 million less than the R71 million that the Office of the Premier had granted to the Zulu Royal Household last year.

Zikalala said that the multi-million rand budget was also allocated for activities which include among other things, the hosting of annual traditional and cultural events to preserve Zulu culture such as Umkhosi weSivivane (Umkhosi woMama), Umkhosi weLembe (King Shaka commemoration) and the Umkhosi Womhlanga (Royal Reed Dance).

Zikalala said that other activities that the budget allocated to the Royal Household will also be spent on include heritage events including His Majesty, the King’s birthday, religious events including the Nhliziyonye annual multi-denominational prayer day, and the King Dinuzulu prayer day.

“The KwaZulu Natal Traditional Leadership and Governance Act No 5 of 2005 in Section 17 provides for the recognition of Isilo as the monarch of KwaZulu-Natal or King as defined in Section 1 of the Framework Act. In established practice, we have therefore clearly defined the role and relevance of the institution of Monarchy and the obligations of the provincial government to the Royal House.

“Working together with the Royal Family, we will soon finalise and announce the date for the coronation of His Majesty Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. This will be the first coronation in a long time and will be a fitting tribute to His Majesty King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who would have reached 50 years on the throne this year,” Zikalala said.

DA MPL Zwakele Mncwango welcomed the allocation of the funds to the Royal Household, but told Zikalala that the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu challenged members of the provincial government to visit his palace amid claims that money was being stolen by some individuals, who were using his name and that of the Royal Family.

“The Premier must honour this request, particularly when he sees expenditures such as R1 million for replacing carpets and R1.4 million for the installation of floor tiles, all in the same house. This is according to the report tabled before the OTP portfolio committee last week, where it also emerged that one borehole cost R300 000.

“While the DA respects and upholds the Zulu monarchy, we cannot forget or ignore the role we have been elected to play in ensuring accountability and proper oversight over government officials responsible for managing the day-to-day running of KZN Royal Household,” Mncwango said.

He further questioned the provincial government’s spending of an average of R117 444 each month on hiring cars for the Queens, saying that this figure equates to more than R1 million a year.

“In addition, the Trust continues to hire cars in the event of any damage. This despite the provincial government already having bought a total of 16 cars, along with a further 11 which are used by Trust officials,” Mncwango said.

He added that his party wanted to know why there was no insurance in place and why do Trust officials resort to hiring cars rather than having them fixed.

“The DA welcomes the transfer of R5 million to purchase new cars for the Queens. However, the Trust must find ways of disposing or selling of old cars and those in poor condition.

“Then there are our unanswered questions over the R571 872 electricity bill for KwaLinduzulu palace. How did this happen and how much is this government spending on electricity throughout all of the palaces? The DA believes that officials within the Royal Trust are failing the monarchy and that there is an urgent need for this division to become self-sustainable,” Mncwango added.

IOL