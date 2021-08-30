Sphithiphithi Evaluator: Alleged unrest instigator’s court appearance moved for ’security reasons’

Johannesburg - The court appearance of an alleged instigator of the recent unrest and looting was moved to the Germiston Magistrate’s Court because of “security reasons” on Monday morning. The 36-year-old woman, known as “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” on Twitter and using the handle @African Soil, was arrested over the weekend.

According to the Hawks, the woman, who has more than 60 000 followers on Twitter, was arrested on Sunday during a search-and-seizure operation in Leondale, Gauteng, which resulted in the confiscation of exhibits for further investigation. The woman was due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, but her appearance was quickly moved to the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning because of “security reasons”. She is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence.

The spokesperson for the #FreeJacobZuma campaign, suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus, was present outside the court. According to the Hawks, members of the Crimes Against the State unit worked together with Crime Intelligence and arrested two suspects this weekend. The other suspect is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.