Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie slams celebrities for 'bullying' government over financial woes of actors

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton Mckenzie has criticised celebrities for using social media platforms to “bully” the government, following actor Jack Devnarain’s viral video accusing the department and producers of being silent on actors' financial struggles. Devnarain, who is the chairperson of the South Africa Guild of Actors (SAGA), advocating for actors' rights, took to social media and posted a video calling out the department and producers for being silent and not addressing the financial hardships of actors and performers.

“Silence from producers and broadcasters, silence from government and industry organisations is the soul of failure,” Devnarain said in the viral video. ”Nobody wants to step up and admit that they have failed to protect the rights of performers, of crew and background actors.” He criticised the industry’s “unregulated” environment, stating that it allowed bad practices to flourish.

“The problem is that we have normalised silence because if you have to step back and look at the damage inflicted on the industry through non-payment, there should be all kinds of sirens and alarm bells,” he said. “There should be media statements by government ministers wagging their fingers. There should be interventions by industry organisations. But no, no, none of that - just silence.” In response to the criticism, McKenzie rubbished the accusations, pointing out that he met with Devnarain, shortly after assuming office in July last year.

“You were the first people I met when I assumed office, I listened and promised to act, you invited me to a Hindu celebration, I honoured that invite and spoke at that event.“ McKenzie said his department will soon offer solutions to the problems and rejected claims of government silence. “I can’t report to your organisation exclusively. Why accuse us of silence? We will soon have solutions,” he said.

In another tweet, McKenzie pushed back against the idea of celebrities who use social media to “bully” the government officials. “Many celebrities use social media to bully government officials, they want us to jump when they speak. I’m different, your time of exclusive access is over, you might be famous but you are not more important than other artists. We treat people equally at @SportArtsCultur,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Devnarain confirmed that SAGA has written to both the department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the department of Employment and Labour, requesting an opportunity to brief the ministers on the impact of non-payment in the entertainment industry.

In another tweet McKenzie acknowledged Devnarain’s concerns, however, he clarified his position. “I have absolutely no doubt about your viable proposals, I know your heart and passion, my issue is that your post creates the impression that I am silent or found wanting. We have had three meetings with the industry since I heard the dissatisfaction. Things are about to change.” However, Devnarain reiterated the urgent need for regulation under the labour laws to address the actors’ financial woes.

Social media users expressed frustration, demanding to know when McKenzie will provide solutions. “When Gayton? It’s seven months already or you need five years for solutions?,” wrote @XtraPolitics. Another user, @waal_3 added: “He (referring to Devnarain) has a point. We don't know what the government is doing.... Or do we.”