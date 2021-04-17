Spotlight on DA’s Natasha Mazzone for lack of post-matric qualifications

Durban - THE lack of post-matric qualifications of some leaders of the DA has once again been brought to the fore, this time with DA chief whip in the National Assembly Natasha Mazzone at pains to explain that she did not lie about her tertiary qualifications. This comes as the DA’s Western Cape provincial leader and MEC of Public Works and Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela was placed on suspension by the party following revelations that he lied about his tertiary qualifications. Madikizela admitted this week to lying about having a BCom degree in human resources from Unisa when in fact he had not completed the degree, leading to widespread calls for his suspension by the party, calls which it subsequently heeded. The Good party’s Brett Herron brought to light questions around Mazzone’s qualifications following claims that she edited her Wikipedia page to remove the word “advocate” from her qualifications in her biography. Responding to Herron’s accusation, Mazzone said that she had always teased herself for being a matriculant and that this was something Herron knew.

According to media reports, the DA listed Mazzone as having legal qualifications when she was elected as the deputy federal council chairperson.

However, Mazzone insisted that it was well known that she only had matric as she had never completed her degree, despite doing her articles, and she had never been admitted as an attorney due to her not finishing the degree.

On her Twitter account, Mazzone also hit out at former EFF MP Godrich Gardee who had also questioned Mazzone on her qualifications.

And as the EFF continue their attack, together with their racists, racist little bot army working out of Braamfontein, they forget who they are dealing with. The more you attack the more I fight. This gives me the fuel I need right now. Bring it on punks! I'm LOVING IT!

"Has anyone else noticed that with his impressive degree and all, we STILL don't know why @GardeeGodrich was kicked out of Parliament...strangest thing!" quipped Mazzone.

In November 2018, DA leader John Steenhuisen’s own lack of post matric qualifications were brought to the spotlight after it emerged that he only had matric obtained from Northwood Boys High School in Durban.

However, currently his Wikipedia bio also lists the London School of Economics as his alma mater.

Political Bureau