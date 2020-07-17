Spotlight on SAA continues at Zondo Commission

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission will continue hearing aviation-related testimony this morning. The commission will wrap-up testimony from Pule Mothibe, an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Mothibe on Thursday faced tough questions from the commission’s legal team regarding the auditing work done by PwC and its joint-partner Nkonki Incorporated at South African Airways (SAA).

The companies were appointed to audit the SOE for the 2011/2012 financial year, but the contact was irregularly extended for five years ending in 2016.





Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr questioned Mothibe on why PwC had not reported irregularities that were required to be reported under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). Mothibe said the firm had worked with all the documentation it had and when irregularities were found they were reported.





“That work was performed on procurement and where we found deviations we reported these to management and the board’s audit committee. For the samples that we had selected, we followed them through and we reported them to management, but there were instances where we could not be provided with the files and we would have not been able to complete the necessary steps,” Mothibe said.





When he was pressed further on whether PwC had an obligation to report PFMA violations, Mothibe admitted so but he declined to describe this as a dereliction of duty.





"I would not go as far as saying it is a dereliction of duty. It was an omission,” Mothibe said.





Mothibe was also probed on a contract that was awarded and then reversed by SAA’s board.





The domestic catering contract was awarded to an outside catering company for R85m. The board later decided to reverse the awarding of this contract and award it to an SAA catering subsidiary. This was beside the fact that the SAA CFO had flagged the decision as a potential risk for the airline leaving it vulnerable to a lawsuit.





When PwC audited the airline, it did not note the risk and flag the concerns. Mothibe said in hindsight the risk was supposed to be flagged.





The commission will later hear testimony from former Transnet and Eskom board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi.





The inquiry resumes at 10am.





Political Bureau