Springboks have been a beacon of light in an increasingly dark world - UAE ambassador to SA

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to South Africa, Mahash Saeed Alhameli, has passed on the UAE government’s congratulations to the government and people of South Africa on the Springboks’ historic victory at the Rugby World Cup finals in Paris on Saturday night. “The leadership of the UAE would like to formally congratulate the team led by Siyamthanda Kolisi and coached by Jacques Nienaber, for their record-breaking achievement of becoming the first team in rugby history to be world champions four times,” Alhameli said.

“They have not just inspired the nation; the way they have played and the way they have conducted themselves has been a beacon of light in an increasingly dark world.” The Springboks, Alhameli said, had proved once again the teachings of late former president Nelson Mandela, when he said “sport has the power to overcome old divisions and create the bond of common aspirations”. “None of us can ever forget the potent symbolism of him standing with Francois Pienaar at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in 1995, holding the William Webb Ellis trophy aloft; it gave an entire country a reason to hope,” Alhameli said. “On Saturday night, Siya Kolisi and the Springboks did it again as they rewrote the history books with a team that reflects the rich diversity of this country, has paid back the faith of their fans, the people, and given the world hope that old divisions can be overcome through common aspirations.”

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to South Africa, Mahash Saeed Alhameli said the Springboks proved once again the teachings of Nelson Mandela, when he said “sport has the power to overcome old divisions and create the bond of common aspirations”. File image: Supplied Sport was incredibly important to the UAE, said Alhameli, just as it has been for South Africa. “Over the past years, our country has been keen to create the best sports environment to uncover and develop the potential of future stars and champions because we believe in the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the Emirates and that the best investment to preserve the gains of the past is through active participation in building a strong, young, pioneering and inspiring future state.”