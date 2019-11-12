Parliament - Economic Freedom Fighters member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Tuesday reiterated his scorn of the Springbok rugby team and said there would be no racial unity in South Africa until wealth was shared equally and land returned to those from whom it was taken.
Ndlozi, in a debate on a motion to congratulate the Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup, said calls to rally behind the team was a form of collective abuse of black people, who were being asked to sanctify a sport and a symbol that remained redolent of white supremacy.
"Because the Springbok is a sign that cannot be whitewashed, it stands in parallel continuity with Die Stem entrenching white supremacy in our society. That is why the rugby team in question is white-dominated. It is a perfect reflection that white people have successfully resisted change in our society for 25 years," he said.
He said the mass street celebrations that have met the returning rugby champions were "fake" because it asked black people to buy into a false notion of transformation.
"Out there, people say what is happening is racial unity on the streets, but the truth is out there is (sic) scores of black people extending their exploited, marginalised, scandalised and brutalised humanity to a white-dominated team.... the white community to this day has not recognised the humanity of black people."