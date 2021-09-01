Spy allegations against Xiaomei Havard are ’wild’, says Zizi Kodwa

The State Security Agency (SSA) and ANC parliamentary caucus have distanced themselves from reports claiming ANC MP Xiaomei Havard’s alleged involvement in sharing intelligence information about South Africa with the Chinese Communist Party. According to reports on Wednesday, SSA’s counter-intelligence unit has raised concerns about the matter.

State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa referred to the claims as “wild allegations” and condemned what he described as an attack on Havard. He said the agency disassociated itself from this “malicious falsehood perpetuated through the media platform to advance the ulterior motives of discrediting and undermining the integrity of the agency”. “We therefore condemn with contempt the attack on the integrity of Ms Havard and the malicious portrayal of the Chinese government as hostile to South Africa’s national security.

“Ms Havard, like any other South African, is entitled to the rights contained in our Bill of Rights as enshrined in the Constitution,” Kodwa said. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said the parliamentary caucus had noted a series of reports making the rounds for months regarding Havard. In a statement, Majodina said the caucus was not privy to such intelligence reports and was not an accredited service provider in intelligence matters. “It neither has the investigative capabilities to deal with such matters nor is (able) to comment on the authenticity or veracity of these purported reports.