Spy watchdog body to get new boss soon

Parliament is expected to pick a new Inspector-General of Intelligence before the end of March after MPs grilled 10 candidates for the position. Setlhomamaru Dintwe, the current incumbent, is in the running for the top job, as is ANC stalwart Reverend Frank Chikane, as well as other senior officials in the office of the inspector-general.

The joint standing committee on intelligence is expected to name the successful candidate soon. The name will then have to be sent to the National Assembly for approval. However, a two-thirds majority will be required in the House for the successful candidate to get the nod for the post.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will then have to approve the recommendation of the National Assembly. During interviews this week the candidates raised concerns about intelligence services being politicised. The first day of interviews saw advocate Jayashree Govender, Clarence Tshitereke, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Rev Frank Chikane in the hot seat.

The next day, it was the turn of Dintwe, Smanga Jele, Nomsa Dlamini, Imtiaz Fazel and Brigadier General Phumzile Fongoqa. Dintwe, who has been in the position since 2017, said the Covid-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of his security clearance are two events which resulted in the office regressing. On the issue of his security clearance, he told the committee he cannot confirm on what grounds it was withdrawn. Chikane said it is critical to have an inspector-general who will be objective, respect the law and make sure the intelligence environment protects the people.

Govender is currently employed as a legal advisor in the office of the inspector general, a position she has held for 17 years since March 2005. She has been a legal advisor to three inspector generals during her tenure. With a background in the then National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and National Intelligence Co-ordinating Committee (Nicoc), Tshitereke said political interference was one of the things that have compromised intelligence capacity and capability in the past few years. Makhobotloane, who has worked in the Presidency, State Security and the office of the inspector-general on intelligence, currently conducts oversight of intelligence within the inspector-general’s office.

Nchabaleng also has a background in the office of the inspector-general and has held the position of oversight principal officer since 2010. From 2005 to 2010, he served as the general manager of investigations. He also served in the NIA Another candidate, Smanga Jele, who has also worked in the office of the inspector-general, said his vision is to bring a constructive contribution, build partnerships, hold the intelligence services accountable for their activities and build a bridge between members of the intelligence and members of the public. Another candidate, Nomsa Dlamini, said the office of the inspector-general was an ailing organisation. She said it was a sinking ship, in dire need of new strategies to keep it afloat.

Fazel currently serves as the acting director-general in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. Prior to this, he served as the chief operating officer in the office of the inspector-general for 10 years. Fongoqa boasts a strong military background as she served in the defence force from 1996. Her current position is director of defence attached in the SA National Defence Force.