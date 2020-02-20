Johannesburg - Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni used State Security Agency (SSA) agents to intimidate SAA board members and executives by confiscating laptops and cellphones, the state capture inquiry heard.
The inquiry on Thursday wrapped up testimony from an SSA witness referred to as Mr Y to protect his identity and his role at the SSA.
On Wednesday, the commission heard that when Thulani Dhlomo was appointed in 2012 as the head of the SSA's Directorate of Special Operations, he changed the unit's mandate. The unit ran parallel to former president Jacob Zuma's protection services.
He explained that one of the consequences of this change led to several people, who could be seen as Zuma's supporters, being granted security services protection by the SSA.
One such individual was Myeni. Myeni, who has been largely seen as a controversial figure, chaired the SAA board and had previously held several positions in state-owned enterprises. She has a close relationship with Zuma and chairs Zuma's Jacob Zuma Foundation.