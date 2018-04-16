Pretoria - The Director-General of the State Security Agency Arthur Fraser was on Tuesday abruptly moved to the Department of Correctional Services.





A statement issued by Brian Dube, spokesperson for the ministry of state security, said: "A decision has been taken to transfer the Director-General of the State Security Agency, Mr Arthur Fraser, to the Department of Correctional Services.





"The transfer follows consultation between President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Mr Fraser on the suitable location of the Director-General. The transfer has been agreed upon with Mr Fraser and will be effective with immediate effect."





The statement added that Loyiso Jafta has been appointed to act as the DG at the SSA.









Last week Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe brought an urgent interdict to ask the Gauteng North High Court it to bar Fraser from interfering with his duties.





Dintwe claimed Fraser had allegedly sought to revoke his security clearance and had interfered with his functions while he was investigating a complaint lodged against the SSA director general.



