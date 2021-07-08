SSA flags three NYDA candidates

Cape Town - Three of the 17 candidates recommended to serve on the board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) have been flagged after obtaining negative security clearance reports from the State Security Agency (SSA). Six more of the recommended candidates are still waiting for their security clearance reports too.

This emerged during the joint meeting of the portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities and the select committee on health and social services on Thursday. The two committees were meant to adopt a report after a briefing from the sub-committee that conducted interviews of 40 candidates and to approve the 17 recommended candidates to Parliament and President Cyril Ramaphosa. A report tabled to the committee said 17 recommended candidates, who will serve on the NYDA board for a period of three years, were representative of the country’s demographics, geographical spread, including gender and people with disabilities.

The recommended list is made up of nine female and eight males candidates. There are 14 black Africans, one each Coloured, Indian and white candidates. The recommended candidates come from seven provinces, except Free State and North West. Gauteng has six candidates, Kwazulu-Natal three, Western Cape three, Eastern Cape two, and one each from Limpopo, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. “The committee is confident that all candidates for the appointment have an understanding of the NYDA mandate and are passionate about youth development in the country. They should be able to serve the young people in the country with distinction in addressing socio-economic challenges facing the youth,” read the report.

However, the verification of qualifications and screening of the candidates did not form part of the report. The MPs were informed that all the candidates had received positive verification for their qualifications. Out of the 40 interviewed candidates, only 27 have received their security clearance reports from the SSA.

Of the 17 that have been recommended to serve on the board, 11 received positive security clearance reports. Three have negative reports against them, with one flagged for a 2015 public violence case and two others default payments of their accounts. Parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela said on the non-payment of accounts, the committees should make a determination on how relevant that was for purposes of appointment to the board.

The NYDA Act sets out conditions under which candidates could be disqualified from serving on the board. Aspirant candidates should not be unrehabilitated insolvent or be convicted and imprisoned without the option of a fine, among others. They should also not have been removed from an office of trust as a result of improper conduct.