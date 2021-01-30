SSA spooks’ firearms on flight posed danger to president and his deputy

Johannesburg - Rogue State Security Agency (SSA) members put the lives of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, at risk by illegally transporting firearms to a foreign country. An unidentified witness, identified on as “Ms K”, told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday that in September 2014, former SSA deputy director-general responsible for counter-intelligence and South Africa's erstwhile ambassador to Japan, Thulani Dlomo, instructed the agency’s armoury officials to transport firearms – four R4 rifles and six pistols – to a foreign country for unclear reasons. At the time, Zuma was the president and Ramaphosa his deputy. Ms K testified that the firearms were flown in the presidential aircraft and that this coincided with a coup d'état in that country. She said the firearms were reportedly not utilised in that country, but chief directorate: special operations (CDSO) members, who fell under Dlomo, were seen in his presence.

Ms K is the project manager of “Project Veza”, which is investigating widespread looting at the SSA, and testified this week in support of the evidence of another of the agency’s officials, identified only as Mr Y.

“It is concerning that SSA firearms were flown in the presidential aircraft to a volatile area,” Mr Y noted in his affidavit.

Ms K described the incident as unfortunate and that it was actually confirmed through statements. ”It did happen,” she insisted.

Mr Y said the incident showed the dereliction of duty of another SSA official, code-named Johan.

”The failure to adhere to the policies and directives that he (Johan) himself had compiled, the irregular access to and use of SSA firearms not only exposed the agency and the justice, crime prevention and security cluster to infiltration by individuals unaccountable within official SSA structures, but also exposed the president and deputy president to risks posed by their being protected by individuals who were not security competent,” Mr Y stated.

The commission also heard why Zuma cancelled his planned visit to Marikana during the ANC’s 104th anniversary celebrations in January 2016 in Rustenburg, North West.

Zuma had been scheduled to hand over new houses in Marikana.

According to Mr Y’s evidence, CDSO initiated three countering operations including impeding the distribution of CR17 regalia by Ramaphosa’s supporters, transporting dissident groups from Gauteng and ensuring the cancellation of Zuma’s visit to Marikana after an incorrect assessment threat was provided by local and SA Police Service intelligence collection agents.

The commission will hear evidence relating to parliamentary oversight next week.