After a round of overnight Stage 2 power cuts which ended at 6am on Wednesday morning, Eskom says the system remains vulnerable and there is a high likelihood of load shedding overnight.
The state power utility says it is currently using its emergency resources, including diesel, in order to replenish water supplies at its pumped storage schemes.
In the event that the company loses generation units, or unable to restore those that are currently undergoing maintenance, Eskom says it may be forced to implement load shedding earlier in the day.