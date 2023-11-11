Standard Bank denies fraudulent proofs of payment by EFF to AfriForum

Standard Bank has denied that the proofs of payment of R316,000 by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to AfriForum were fraudulent. The bank said it gave an erroneous response to AfriForum after the organisation received the documents this week.

“Standards Bank confirms that the documentation circulating in the media whilst on an outdated template, reflects genuine transactions which are not fraudulent,” the bank said. “Standard Bank denies having confirmed that any proofs of payment in relation to transactions were doctored.” The bank said it was investigating the matter and apologised to the EFF.

AfriForum had claimed that the EFF had sent it fraudulent proofs of payment. But Standard Bank said all transactions that have been questioned by AfriForum were genuine. It denied that there were fraudulent proofs of payment by the EFF to AfriForum.

“The matter relates to an erroneous response by Standard Bank to a query from AfriForum,” said Standard Bank. “We are investigating the inaccurate communication and will be engaging AfriForum to gain clarity on the circumstances that led to the error.” AfriForum had claimed that the proofs of payment were not genuine.

The payments by the EFF to AfriForum were for legal fees for a cost order on the land invasion case. AfriForum said the proofs of payment appeared to be falsified, but this has been denied by Standard Bank. [email protected]