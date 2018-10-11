Former co-chair of the constitutional review committee Vincent Smith. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA.

PARLIAMENT - ANC MP Stanford Maila was on Thursday elected co-chairman of the constitutional review committee considering submissions on the ruling party's plans to amend the constitution to explicitly allow land expropriation without compensation. Maila takes over from veteran ruling party MP Vincent Smith, who faces allegations of accepting hundreds of thousands of rands from the CEO of controversial security company, Bosasa, and failing to declare the payments.

Smith served on the portfolio committee on correctional services when the Special Investigations Unit found that the company bribed prison officials to secure lucrative contracts with the State.

He has been relieved of his position on the constitutional review committee and his chairmanship of the portfolio committee on justice when the scandal broke while Parliament's ethics committee investigates the allegations against him.

He is also being investigated by the ANC's integrity committee.

ANC MP Stanford Maila. Photo: Parliament.gov.za

Co-chairman Lewis Nzimande on Thursday said the constitutional review committee should table its final report to the National Assembly in the last half of November.

