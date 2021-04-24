State capture commission adjourns early over Anoj Singh’s health concerns

Proceedings at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture had to be adjourned early yesterday as the legal team representing former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh were concerned about his health.

Singh, who has been testifying since Thursday about his movements during his tenure at Transnet, is no stranger to the commission.

At about 3.30pm, Singh's lawyer, advocate Anneline van den Heever, asked the commission for a short adjournment, raising Singh's health as a concern. Eventually, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings for the day.

Singh spent the day denying all allegations brought against him at the commission and claimed there was some conspiracy to link him to the Gupta family and its associates.

He denied having a corrupt relationship with Gupta associate Salim Essa and his companies, Regiments and Trillian. He further refuted claims that he gave them confidential information.

Singh said that he met the Gupta associate only twice outside of their formal Eskom meetings.

Defending himself, Singh also claimed he had no influence in payments that were made to management consulting company McKinsey, which had subcontracted Essa's companies, Regiments and Trillian.

This included a R1.8 billion McKinsey settlement that was agreed to when its contract with Eskom was terminated, and Singh was CFO at the power utility at the time.

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama told the commission that it was Singh who introduced him to Essa and the Guptas. Gama previously told the commission that he had visited Singh's office at the Carlton Centre and found Essa with him.

Gama said that Essa also requested him to attend a meeting at the Gupta compound.

“I am telling you this meeting did not happen. It is convenient for Mr Gama to say he has met Mr Essa and Guptas and conveniently implicate me as the person who introduced him to Mr Essa,” Singh said.

He also denied meeting Essa at Melrose Arch, as claimed by Henk Bester of Hatch.

“It is clearly a fabrication. The motives for these things I would not know," he said.

Singh said both Gama and Bester were placing him at events that never happened to justify their own alleged corrupt activities with Essa and the Guptas.

