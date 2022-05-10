State Capture Commission, NPA collaboration will ensure consequences for those implicated

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority and State Capture Commission, which are closely working together, have so far declared 82 investigations, enrolled 20 cases at court and thus far netted 65 accused involved in state capture cases. The NPA believes that enhanced collaboration will ensure there are significant consequences for those implicated in state capture.

Story continues below Advertisment

The prosecuting authority and the commission’s leadership met last week to discuss collaboration efforts and agreed that there needs to be an end to impunity and corruption. The NPA’s Sindisiwe Seboka said they continue to strengthen relations and agree on concrete areas of engagement. She said the Commission will continue to do what it can to assist the NPA and Investigating Directorate (ID) to carry out their mandates as the Commission approaches the end of its term.

Seboka said the commission will continue to grant the NPA access to evidence gathered by the commission in accordance with the law to ensure successful investigations and prosecutions of matters arising out of its work. “The two entities are committed to ensuring a seamless transition phase of the commission’s work, to the extent that they may translate into criminal cases, asset forfeiture recoveries, or other sanctions which the courts will deem fit. “Ending impunity for high-level corruption and state capture cases is a priority for the country. This requires enhanced collaboration between a number of stakeholders, while respecting their respective roles and mandates,” Seboka said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Part four of the Zondo Commission report was released to the Presidency last week. With the capture of power utility Eskom being the sole focus of the latest report, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is set to meet this week to scrutinise the issues of corruption and capture that were raised. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment