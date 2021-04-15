State capture hearings put on hold for a day

Johannesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture was adjourned for the day on Thursday. The commission was meant to hear evidence from former minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti. Proceedings started shortly after 10am because of technical difficulties. Nkwinti was meant to give evidence virtually. However, once proceedings began, evidence leader advocate Mabel Sesi Baloyi told the commission that there were certain issues to be dealt with regarding Nkwinti's affidavit. Sesi Baloyi requested they be given time to address the issues before continuing with Nkwinti's evidence.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings for the day but stressed the urgency in which Sesi Baloyi's consultations should take place, given the importance of the inquiry.

The commission is expected to continue to hear evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa from former group chief executive Lucky Montana on Friday at 10am.

The commission is also yet to indicate if a summons has been issued against Norma Gigiba, the estranged wife of former finance and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

Mngoma withdrew her bid to testify at the commission early this week, citing various reasons, among them the way in which it handled matters.

In two weeks, on April 28 and 29, President Cyril Ramaphosa is also scheduled to testify, in his capacity as ANC president.

Ramaphosa is due to return on May 13 and14 to testify as head of the government.

[email protected]

Political Bureau