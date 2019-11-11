Johannesburg - The DA has urged the Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to serve former president Jacob Zuma which would force him to testify before the commission of inquiry probing state capture in the country.
Zuma was supposed to resume his testimony before the commission on Monday but his legal team informed the Commission’s secretariat that the former president was unable to appear due to ill-health.
Now, DA spokesperson on justice Glynnis Breytenbach has doubts about Zuma’s poor health.
“While no-one has the right to invalidate any person’s state of health, the reality is that Zuma has been successfully evading accountability for years. The DA therefore urges the Zondo Commission to use its subpoena powers to ensure that Zuma appears before it to answer crucial questions about his role in the capture of the state,” Breytenbach said.
She said for more than 10 years after the “Spy Tapes” saga caused corruption charges against Zuma to be withdrawn, and despite court orders reinstating those charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have been prevented from starting to present its case to to a “Stalingrad strategy” by Zuma lawyers saying that included appeals, applications for a stay of prosecution, and more appeals.