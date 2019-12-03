State capture inquiry: Former ministers dispute Maseko, Manyi's testimonies









Former minister of labour Mildred Oliphant appears before the State Capture Commission of inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA). Johannesburg - Former ministers Mildred Oliphant and Richard Baloyi have disputed parts of Themba Maseko and Mzwanele Many's evidence at Zondo Commission. Oliphant disputed parts of businessman Manyi’s evidence. Manyi had alleged that had met with Oliphant days before she was to be sworn in as minister of Labour. Manyi had allegedly been fired and was informing Oliphant that he planned to appeal his dismissal. But Oliphant said this meeting at O.R Tambo never happened. “I don’t remember meeting him that day [at the airport]. If I recall very well, I did not meet him.” She confirmed that she had requested that Manyi be transferred to another department.

Former minister of public service and administration Baloyi contradicted former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko’s testimony.

Maseko said when he was moved in 2011 as the head of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and moved to the department of public service and administration, he was never consulted and that Baloyi was also in the dark about the matter.

Maseko said Baloyi had been unaware that he would be appointed director-general in his department. He said this would also lead to an uncomfortable relationship between the two that ended with Maseko resigning.

Baloyi disputed this version and said he had, in fact, a discussion with Maseko about his transfer.

"I am not confused about this thing. This was a discussion we had between the two of us. I recommended the part of the transfer and he said OK,” Baloyi said.

When asked on who had requested for Maseko’s transfer, as Maseko testified that former president Jacob Zuma had requested for his removal, from GCIS, Baloyi said he understood that it was the former minister in the presidency Collins Chabane.

“What he (Chabane) said was that there is a decision and I did not ask details. He said there is an executive decision that the transfer should be managed,” Baloyi said.

Political Bureau