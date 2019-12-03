Johannesburg - Former ministers Mildred Oliphant and Richard Baloyi have disputed parts of Themba Maseko and Mzwanele Many's evidence at Zondo Commission.
Oliphant disputed parts of businessman Manyi’s evidence. Manyi had alleged that had met with Oliphant days before she was to be sworn in as minister of Labour.
Manyi had allegedly been fired and was informing Oliphant that he planned to appeal his dismissal. But Oliphant said this meeting at O.R Tambo never happened.
“I don’t remember meeting him that day [at the airport]. If I recall very well, I did not meet him.”
She confirmed that she had requested that Manyi be transferred to another department.