State capture inquiry chairman Judge Raymond Zondo. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday postponed the hearings of the state capture inquiry after it emerged that a witness would only be available next month. An unnamed female witness was expected to testify before the commission but for undisclosed reasons she did not do so.

Instead, Advocate Leah Gcabashe asked the commission to postpone her appearance until September 20.

"I am fully aware of the reason for the adjournment, the hearing will proceed in September 20 and 21," said Zondo.

However, he said the commission would resume its hearings on Thursday when the former head of the Free State department of agriculture Peter Thabethe would testify.

Thabethe was one of the accused arrested for fraud and corruption in February 2018.

He allegedly helped the Gupta family and their business associates syphon off more than R200 million from his department's budget.

However the case was withdrawn on 14 February 2018.

African News Agency/ANA