State capture inquiry hears of Guptas' continued targeting of government advertising spend

The Zondo commission has once again heard evidence of the Gupta family's attempts to get a hold of millions of rand worth of marketing budgets at state-owned enterprises (SOE) The latest revelations came from former Transnet board chairperson Mafika Mkwanazi. Mkwanazi was appointed to chair Transnet's board in December 2010 and in January 2011 he got a call from Tony Gupta, who told him that he had obtained his number from then minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba. Gupta requested a meeting with Mkwanazi at the family's Saxonwold home. Mkwanazi said he met Tony Gupta and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane was present at the meeting. Mkwanazi said he had heard of Gupta and Zuma junior but he had never met them before. When asked why he had gone to the meeting, Mkwanazi said he thought he could not refuse a request by a minister and agreed to the meeting.

Mkwanazi explained that he had been immediately asked by Gupta to help the family's The New Age newspaper get access to Transnet's R1 billion marketing budget. Gupta wanted the SOE to dedicate 30% to 50% of that budget to The New Age newspaper.

Mkwanazi said he was taken aback by the request and made it clear to Gupta that he was not in charge of Transnet's procurement processes. He said another meeting with Gupta was arranged two weeks after the first one. Mkwanazi said he agreed to meet Gupta again because he wanted a witness to accompany him.

He chose Gigaba's then adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu, to accompany him. Gupta repeated his request that The New Age be allowed to access Transnet's marketing budget. Mkwanazi said he had made it clear at the last meeting that he was unable to help.

The commission's legal team questioned Mkwanazi on media reports that followed the meeting with the Guptas. The first article said Mkwanazi was due to be removed.

Mkwanazi said he was unaware of Gigaba's intention to remove him as the chairperson of Transnet's board.

He was also questioned about an article in the Mail & Guardian in March 2011. The article quoted Mkwanazi saying that he had a business relationship with the Gupta family.

The former board chairperson said he had said this randomly and that he did not have a relationship with the Guptas.

"I did describe them like that. The media is a strange animal and I would not like discussing how I run companies and that is why I said that. It is a strong word indeed.

"But there was no personal relationship with the Guptas. A personal relationship is a strong word for two meetings. I said it at the time because I wanted the media off my back," Mkwanazi said.

Gigaba has denied that he gave Tony Gupta Mkwanazi's number.

This is not the first SOE that was allegedly approached by the Guptas for advertising funding. The infamous family also approached the government's communication agency GCIS and Eskom was also allegedly approached for funding.

Political Bureau



