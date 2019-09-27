Johannesburg - A key witness to the looting of the crime intelligence slush fund has told the Zondo commission that he had falsified claims from the fund which amounted to R100 000.
Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo testified in camera at the inquiry on Friday. His identity is being protected as he has been living under witness protection for several years.
This was after he blew the whistle of the millions that were splurged by crime intelligence officials from funds meant to boost the unit’s intelligence work.
Naidoo detailed the events that led to his decision to speak to Hawks investigator Colonel Kobus Roelofse and admit his involvement and that of others in alleged corruption. Roelofse testified at the commission last week.
Naidoo said on October 2011 he met with Roelofse and spoke about the secret service fund and how he administered false claims on instruction from General Solly Lazarus who was the account’s financial officer.