State Capture Inquiry lawyers bemoan 'delay tactics' as witness asks for third postponement

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission's legal team has become frustrated as a critical witness in the alleged looting of funds from a KwaZulu-Natal water board has repeatedly applied for postponements when asked to testify at the inquiry.

Lawyers representing a former official from the Mhlathuze Waterboard, Mboniseni Majola, pleaded with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday to grant their client a third postponement for appearing to answer corruption allegations levelled against him.

Majola had been implicated by a man the inquiry identified as "Mr X". Mr X testified in February about an alleged money laundering scheme to defraud Mhlathuze Waterboard. Mr X said Majola used his company to launder money from companies who did business with Mhlathuze Water. The board was chaired by former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, whose son's company indirectly benefited from the allegedly laundered funds.

As the alleged "mastermind" behind the scheme to defraud the waterboard, the commission's evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr said Majola's version of events was crucial.

She bemoaned what appeared to be delaying tactics by Majola who has consistently cited his admission to hospital for psychiatric examination for his inability to appear.