Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma will return to the witness stand at the Zondo commission on Monday. Zuma was scheduled to appear in October, but his appearance was postponed due to his ongoing legal issues.

Zuma was expected to make his second appearance at the inquiry on Monday, October 21, following his first appearance in July.

Zuma appeared at Pietermaritzburg High Court in October where he indicated that he intends appealing the court's decision not to throw out his corruption charges. The charges are related to the arms deal saga.

He will appear at the inquiry from November 11 - 15.